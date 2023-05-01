Jock Zonfrillo, MasterChef Australia Judge Passes Away Aged 46

Jock Zonfrillo, one of the most loved Masterchef Australia judges has passed away at the tender age of 46. In a statement issued on the social media handles of Masterchef Australia, it was revealed that he passed away on Sunday.

The social post stated, “Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia are deeply shocked and saddened at the sudden loss of Jock Zonfrillo, a beloved member of the MasterChef Australia family. Jock passed away in Melbourne yesterday."

The post also shed light on the amazing life of Jock and his wonderful achievements- “Throughout his career, he worked with world-famous chefs and in restaurants all over the world. His talent saw him shine in the world’s most formidable kitchens and he opened Bistro Blackwood and Restaurant Orana in Adelaide after moving to Australia."

“Jock’s Restaurant Orana was recognised with the coveted distinction of three hats in both 2019 and 2020 and he also received global accolades, accepting the prestigious Basque Culinary World Prize in 2018," it further added.

Back in 2019, Jock appeared on the MasterChef Australia show as a judge and with that his fan following simply kept growing. He received immense love and appreciation from all across the world and his social media account is proof that he really liked to engage with his followers every now and then, giving them the most striking recipes or some really helpful tips to ace it in the kitchen.

Jock’s lovely family took to his Instagram account to post a tribute to the amazing Chef. Read-

Ex-contestants have shared their thoughts on the untimely demise of Jock, while Depinder Chhibber commented saying, “This is so shattering, I’m still in shock Sending you all love," another really popular contestant, Reynold Poernomo wrote, “I’m so shocked… rest in peace chef, my heart and condolences to loved ones."

