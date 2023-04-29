Dhoom 4: John Abraham To Return? What Made Dhoom A Cult Classic

Dhoom, which released in 2004, saw Sanjay Gadhvi and Yash Raj Films gave Bollywood action-thriller which has since become a benchmark for action. The film, now considered a cult classic, in many ways gave the audiences a taste of the “likable bad guy". Add to that the suave of superbikes and the thrill of a heist. The film revolves around a group of bikers who rob banks and escape without being caught, and the police officers’ efforts to catch them.

The internet is rife with speculation that perhaps Abraham might reprise his role in its upcoming installment. Dhoom 2 and 3 saw Hrithik Roshan and Aamir Khan play the antagonists. However, Abraham’s performance can largely be credited for creating a space for these roles which are sought after by Bollywood biggies.

Dhoom has achieved a cult following over the years and is considered a classic for several reasons. The film’s storyline was unique for its time, which was a breath of fresh air for the audience. The film brought the concept of high-speed bike chases, which was a first for Indian cinema.

Another aspect which worked for the film was its memorable and iconic characters. John Abraham, then relatively unknown, played the role of the charismatic and stylish villain Kabir. Abraham’s performance in the film was highly praised by the audience and critics alike. He portrayed the character with style, charm, and charisma, which made Kabir one of the most memorable villains in Indian cinema. His character’s iconic look, including his long hair, leather jackets, and sunglasses, became a fashion statement among the youth.

Abhishek Bachchan played the role of the dedicated cop who is determined to catch him.

The music of the film was a major hit, with songs like “Dhoom Machale" and “Shikdum" becoming instant chartbusters. The music added to the film’s popularity and helped it become a blockbuster. Plus the film had stunning visuals, with high-speed bike chases, action-packed sequences, and breathtaking locations. The film’s visuals were ahead of its time, and it set a new standard for action films in India.

All these factors made it a box-office success. It grossed over INR 570 million worldwide, which was a significant amount for Indian cinema in 2004. The film’s success helped establish Yash Raj Films as one of the leading production houses in India.

Overall, Dhoom is considered a classic because it was a game-changer for Indian cinema, bringing new elements to the table and establishing a new standard for action films. The film’s success and popularity have led to two sequels, with a fourth film currently in the works.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here