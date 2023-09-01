Join Rocky on a Mission to Unearth the Real Flavours of Tamil Nadu

If your idea of Tamil cuisine is limited to Idli and Sambar, prepare to have your mind blown, your taste buds tantalized and your appetite whetted! Gear up for another unforgettable gastronomic escapade and exploration journey with India’s favourite intrepid traveller and food aficionado, Rocky Singh, on the new season of the super-hit digital series, #RoadTrippinWithRocky. In this season, Rocky will introduce viewers to authentic Tamil cuisine while marvelling at Tamil Nadu’s rich heritage. The journey will be aired from September 4th to 11th, across History TV18’s and Rocky and Mayur’s social media accounts.

The road trip kicks off from mainland India’s southernmost point, Kanyakumari, and heads towards the temple town of Madurai. After a day of rest, Rocky will hit the road again to Coimbatore, culminating the trip in the capital city, Chennai, on the 11th. But that’s not all: en route, Rocky will make stops at Tirunelveli, Karaikudi, Salem, and Mahabalipuram, giving you a glimpse of Tamil Nadu’s ancient history while highlighting the state’s vast and diverse cuisine.

Throughout the trip, Rocky is committed to shattering stereotypes and spotlighting the most delectable culinary delights that Tamil Nadu has to offer. These are proper, no-frills, no-fuss eateries that locals not only love but also take great pride in. These landmark establishments have been serving authentic flavours of local cuisine for generations and should be on your checklist for your Tamil Nadu trip.

After reaching Madurai on 7th Sept, Rocky will savour a full non-veg meal at Amsavalli Bhavan, one of the many popular eateries specializing in non-vegetarian dishes and cool off with a glass of the legendary “Jigarthanda" from Murugan Idli Shop. While in Chennai on 11th Sept, he will guide you through a food walk in the by-lanes of Mylapore, explaining why everyone swears by “Kalathi Rose Milk," and take you inside the kitchen of one of the popular ‘Kadai’ joints that have been churning out local favourites for decades. So, whether you’re from Tamil Nadu, planning to visit the state or simply passionate about food and culture, the new season of #RoadTrippinWithRocky is a must-watch for you.

The #Roadtrippin series has experienced phenomenal success on social media across its 16 seasons, cultivating a loyal following that eagerly anticipates each new adventure. Tailored for a digital-savvy audience, the show excels at delivering quick, engaging bites of entertainment. Its unique blend of humour, spontaneity and whimsical moments keeps viewers hooked and contributes to its enduring appeal across age groups. To date, the show has taken its audience on many memorable journeys, covering nearly 19K kilometres through 23 different states. This has translated into a staggering 1.37 BN impressions and over 400 MN video views!

