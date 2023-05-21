Jubilee Star Sukhmanee Lamba: I Never Consume Any Fancy Protein Shakes or Supplements

Sukhmanee Lamba marked her OTT debut with Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama “Jubilee" on April 7, 2023. Set against the backdrop of Bollywood’s Golden Era, Jubilee presents a captivating and enigmatic tale. Sukhmanee Lamba takes on the role of Kiran Sethi, an integral character in this lyrical narrative that revolves around a diverse group of individuals driven by their aspirations, ambitions, passions, and love. The story intricately weaves together their journeys, providing a mesmerizing glimpse into the era.

In a candid chat with Lamba, we talk about her choices, fitness regime and dietary habits

Question 1: Do you follow any specific diet? How has that helped you maintain your fitness?

Answer: I usually don’t follow any specific diet, I mostly try to have a balanced one. I think the aim should be to eat correctly at all time. I am someone who loves fresh home cooked food. Most importantly I finish my dinner by 7:30pm on most days unless I am working.

Question 2: Being a fitness freak to a certain extent is good, however, many cases have been reported that due to its excess people experience fatal accidents even deaths. What’s your take on the same?

Answer: I think balance is the key, excess of anything can be harmful. We should listen to our body. The amount of workout we do - it’s always necessary to balance it out with equal amount of rest. Understanding your mind and body is imperative.

It’s great to be focused about your fitness and overall health but one should always remember to also be gentle with yourself.

Question 3: Any fitness mantra for the youth that can help them to realize their stress and anxiety?

Answer: A few years ago I used to get stressed out on the smallest of things, I still do but I have seen an overall change in myself. Firstly, doing something which makes you happy and brings you joy really helps. It can be anything. I keep doing multiple things. Being a dancer - once in a while I attend a dance workshop with a dance style I have never tried before. Along with the general fitness routine I follow for myself, I like to mix it up with different things. Like doing aerial yoga or a kick boxing class. We don’t realise it but even a simple walk in the nature can really help us relax. But something one can do on a daily basis is gentle breath work and meditating. Meditation can feel very difficult & boring at the beginning but I started with 5mins everyday. And it really helps me to centre myself and feel calm.

Question 4: How has a change in your diet helped you in achieving healthy skin?

Answer: I struggle with having a sweet tooth. But cutting down on sugar has definitely helped me to have a better skin. I drink my tea without any sugar or any sweetener.

Question 5: Numerous health supplements and protein supplements are available for consumers. Do you think that their consumption yields a better lifestyle?

Ans- I like to keep it as natural as possible. I usually never consume any of the fancy protein shakes or any pre workout supplements. If at all, I prefer plant based products. There is a variety of things available today.

One just needs to be mindful of what they are consuming. Spend some time researching a particular product before consuming it.

Question 6: How do you manage to keep a healthy variety of food in your diet?

Answer: I like to go the traditional way of my Dadi and Nani by mostly sticking to the seasonal fruits and vegetables grown locally. It’s a huge variety in itself.

But the real key is being aware of your portions.

I don’t lose my mind over the exotic foods available today.