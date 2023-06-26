Kajal Aggarwal Dazzles In XITI Weaves For Satyabhama Pre-Glimpse Event

Kajal Aggarwal will soon grace the silver screen with Satyabhama. This time, we will see her playing the role of a tough cop. But before we delve into her on-screen persona, let’s take a moment to appreciate the sheer elegance she exuded at the movie’s pre-glimpse event. Draped in a six-yard wonder from the shelves of XITI weaves, the actress turned heads. The traditional number was adorned with intricate golden embroidery that seemed to dance across the fabric. The blouse of the saree itself boasted a beautiful floral imprint, adding a touch of whimsical charm to the ensemble.

Her middle-parted hair was styled in soft waves. To complement her look, she adorned herself with the perfect accessories — a pair of enchanting jhumkas and traditional kangans that presented a touch of timeless beauty to the ensemble. As for her makeup, Kajal Aggarwal opted for a soft glam approach with blushed cheeks and nude lips.

Kajal Aggarwal, the undisputed master of traditional elegance, set our Instagram feed on fire a few days ago. Clad in a kurta set, she rocked tasselled straps that danced with every step. A sheer dupatta draped gracefully on her shoulder. A kundan necklace added the perfect touch of sparkle to her OOTD.

On Women’s Day, Kajal Aggarwal graced Instagram with her vibrant presence, wearing a fuchsia pink kurta set. The mirror work on the neckline seemed to whisper tales of magic and enchantment. And as if that wasn’t enough, a golden bracelet brought an extra dose of bling to the already radiant ensemble.

In a romantic ode to love, Kajal Aggarwal wished her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, a Happy Valentine’s Day. Standing by his side, she dazzled in a pink lehenga. The ethnic number had a cascade of silver sequins that shimmered like a sky full of stars.

Kajal Aggarwal set hearts on fire in a stunning red sharara. The hand-embroidered number from Ridhi Mehra elevated her style to new heights. But the real showstopper? The feather detailing at the cuffs that added a touch of whimsy to the outfit. With dangling earrings and a curled ponytail, Kajal embodied the epitome of grace.

We would love to see more traditional avatars by Kajal Aggarwal.