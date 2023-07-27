Kajal Aggarwal Exudes Enchanting Charm in a Beige Lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock

With her most recent photo session, Kajal Aggarwal, wearing a stunning beige lehenga outfit, provided wedding fashion inspiration for all the future brides. The eye-catching elements of Kajal’s lehenga outfit are perfect for aspiring brides who enjoy trying new looks. They may put it on for the wedding day, cocktail hour, or celebration. View photographs of Kajal wearing the look below and use them as inspiration to update your collection of traditional clothing-

Don’t be a basic, as Kajal Aggarwal captioned photos of her lehenga photoshoot on Instagram with the wink and diamond emoji. She had previously posted a photo and a video of herself wearing the same outfit with the hashtags ‘Channelling my inner queen’ and ‘Banthan Chali Dekho.’ She chose the lehenga for the picture shoot from Indian clothing brand Falguni Shane Peacock. It has a beige choli with full sleeves, an asymmetric cropped hem, sequin embroidery, beaded tassel accents on the hem, cuffs, and sleeves, and elaborate threadwork. The plunging neckline is covered in a sheer overlay.

In addition to the choli, Kajal wore a similar lehenga skirt with a high-rise waistline, layers of an A-line skirt, peach feather decorations, a floor-grazing hem, intricate sequin work, jaal work, and thread embroidery. The traditional outfit was complemented with a matching zari dupatta that was embroidered with broad gota patti work.

Kajal added eye-catching jewellery accents to the lehenga outfit, such as a matha patti and matching dangling earrings. The final beauty options from Kajal included darkened brows, winged eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip colour, flushed cheeks, luminous complexion, dazzling highlighter, and light contouring. A centre part and loose, wavy hairstyle completed the look.

