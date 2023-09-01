Kajari Teej 2023: Know Date, Auspicious Timings And Remedies For Marital Problems

Throughout the year, women observe many fasts for the well-being of their husbands. One of the fasts is Kajari Teej. Married women hold a ‘nirjala’ fast for their husbands on this day. According to the Hindu calendar, this fast is observed on Tritiya Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the month of Bhadra which is around August or September, which is a few days after the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

This year, Kajari Teej will be celebrated on Saturday, September 2. According to Drik Panchang, the third day of the Krishna Paksha will begin at 11:50 PM on September 1 and will end at 8:49 PM, on the following day i.e. September 2.

This Hindu festival is primarily celebrated in the northern states of India, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh. It is believed that women who perform Kajari Teej get blessings from Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. By following the fast, one reaps the benefits of Sadavarta and Bajpayee Yagya.

Now, Ayodhya’s well-known astrologer Pandit Kalkiram told News18 that Kajari Teej is important for married women, as they worship goddess Parvati for their blissful marital life. He also shared that taking a few measures during the ritual can remove the problems in the spouse’s life.

If their life partner is unemployed and is being rejected from the interviews or is not getting a good placement then, during the fast, one should light a diya at Shani Temple during the evening. He also mentioned that if for some reason, there is no prosperity in the household, then one should donate to some poor or helpless people on the day. By doing this, all the financial problems may be resolved.

If your partner is having some health-related issues and is suffering from a lot of pain, then on Kajari Teej, married women should visit Radha-Krishna Temple with their spouse and offer Mishri. Their partners may get some relief.