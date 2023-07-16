Kajol Exudes Glamour in a Gorgeous Tangerine Pantsuit for ‘The Trial’ Promotions

Kajal is absolutely being that actress who is really ageing like wine fine. The beautiful actress is presently promoting her upcoming web series ‘The Trail’ and flaunting her love for pantsuits like anything. She wore an exquisite orange three-piece pantsuit outfit this time to wow fanshion police around the globe. By posting a number of images of the lovely actress on Saturday, Kajol’s personal stylist Mohit Rai treated her admirers to a weekend treat. Check out Kajol’s look right here-

The caption said, “Coming in fine, like a burst of fresh tangerine." Kajol picked out a magnificent 32k three-piece orange suit from the Arohi clothing line’s racks for her ensemble.

Her blazer has a double-colored neckline, padded shoulders, and fitted long sleeves. Her pantsuit is made of satin. She wore it with flared slacks and a short single-breasted vest with buttons.Kajol was dressed up with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick with the help of makeup artist Sonam Chandna Sagar. Celebrity hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde kept Kajol’s hair open with a central divider while styling her gorgeous tresses.

In the past, Kajol gained spotlight when wearing a stunning red dress, enchant her followers with her seductive charm. Kajol’s red satin dress, with its wrap-style, V neckline, long sleeves, bodycon fit, and knee-length skirt, gives her a stylish and elegant presence. Sonam Sagar, a makeup artist, assisted. Kajol used peach lipstick, contoured cheekbones, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, mascara for thick lashes, and winged eyeliner to complete her stunning appearance.

With the help of hairstylist Sangeeta Hegde, Kajol decided to wear her hair in gloriously ruffled beachy waves and kept it open with a side divider, exuding a fashionable and glam vibe. She chose understated jewellery, decking herself out in a pair of golden hoops, a gold bracelet, and silver stiletto heels to complete her look.Kajol’s social media post quickly gained huge support from her followers, who showered her with love and appreciation by liking and commenting a tonne on it.