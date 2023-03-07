Kajol's Dual-Tone Pre-Stiched Saree Is Literally The Perfect Option For A Cocktail Night

From ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ to ‘Dilwale’ Kajol has always given us some of the most amazing saree looks in the history of Bollywood, but the best part is her style is completely reflective of her own personality. You look at all her sartorial choices and you will be able to pinpoint the fact that she is extremely true to herself.

Kajol is a big fan of keeping it simple and stylish and her go-to attire is a saree or anything that is really comfortable. But, she is definitely one of those celebrities who have over the years taught us that comfort is key to being fashionable even if it means not following popular trends and looks.

Recently, the ‘Salaam Venky’ actress took to her social media account to share a series of pictures of herself in the most amazing pre-stitched saree that we have come across over the years since these pre-draped looks started taking centre stage. Kajol’s dual-toned saree had the iconic colour combination of deep red and navy blue. The actress brilliantly paired this embellished saree with a black sleek strappy blouse that looked great on her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

She accessorised her look with the help of black stone danglers and seemed like the perfect statement jewellery to put on with her saree. In terms of makeup, Kajol went really minimal with contoured cheeks and subtle silver eyeshadow. The nude brown shade was the right choice for lip shade because it did not nudge anybody’s attention from the stunning ensemble that she pulled off. But the best decision has got to be tying her hair up in a bun. Summers are almost here and buns are the way to go so seek some solid style inspiration from Kajol.

It feels like Kajol liked her look as much as we did and we do not say that completely based on how happy she looks in all the photographs but also considering her post caption, which read, “Some clothes just fall on you like how you want a man to love you. Unconditionally!"

