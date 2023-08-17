Kalaripayattu's Gifts: Enhancing Fitness, Focus, and Flexibility

Kalaripayattu is an ancient Indian martial arts form steeped in culture and heritage. It originated from Kerala and is popularly referred to as “the mother of all martial arts," Kalaripayattu is derived from two words, Kalari which means “place of combat”, and Payattu, which means “fighting” in Malayalam.

“Kalaripayattu is a personal combat training involving exercises that help develop sharp reflexes for unarmed combat and skilful fighting techniques using sticks, daggers, knives, spears, swords and shields, urumi etc, as weapons. It is also noted for its high-flying acrobatics. So, in learning Kalaripayattu, one learns unarmed fighting, wielding weapons and acrobatics,” says Bhavna Nagendra, lifestyle coach and founder, Svadhyaya.

Today, Kalaripayattu is practised for self-defence and as a performing art, promoting physical fitness, flexibility, discipline, and coordination. It has gained popularity in India and worldwide as a unique and captivating martial art form with deep cultural and historical significance.

Nagendra shares the benefits of kalaripayattu:

Physical Well-being

Kalaripayattu is an excellent form of physical exercise that promotes strength, flexibility, agility, endurance, and overall fitness. The rigorous training routines involve various body movements, postures, and techniques that engage multiple muscle groups. Mental Well-being

Kalaripayattu incorporates meditation and specific breathing techniques (Pranayama) to develop mental clarity, focus, and a connection between body and mind. This and the rigorous physical movements help reduce stress and promote a sense of calm and relaxation. Emotional Well-being

Kalaripayattu strongly emphasises discipline, respect, humility, perseverance, and self-control. Practitioners learn to control their emotions and reactions during training and combat scenarios. Self-Defence

Kalaripayattu equips practitioners with self-defence skills as a martial art. The training emphasises practical and efficient combat techniques for protecting oneself in dangerous situations. Increased Focus & Concentration

Kalaripayattu requires intense focus and concentration to execute precise movements and respond quickly to opponents. Regular practice can enhance mental acuity, concentration, balance and control. Cultural Heritage

Kalaripayattu carries a deep cultural significance as one of the oldest martial arts in the world. Practising it allows individuals to connect with their heritage and India’s rich history.

Overall, Kalaripayattu offers a comprehensive physical and mental well-being approach while fostering a deep connection to India’s cultural heritage. It continues to be a revered and lauded form of martial arts that has stood the test of time.