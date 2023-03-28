Kamada Ekadasi is the first Ekadashi in the Hindu calendar and is considered to be the most auspicious among all the Ekadashis. It falls in the month of Chaitra during the waxing phase of the moon. The Ekadashi that falls on the eleventh day of Shukla Paksha in the Hindu month of Chaitra is called the Kamada Ekadashi. It is believed to be the first Ekadasi of the Hindu New Year calendar. Let us know the literal meaning of the word. Kamada means - ‘The one that grants all wishes.’ Lord Krishna is worshipped on this Ekadashi. This year, it falls on April 1 and 2.

Kamada Ekadashi fast is observed on this day.

By observing Kamda Ekadashi fast one gets success in work and freedom from demonic life. By the grace of Sri Hari, a person’s sins are erased and he attains salvation.

Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava shares his insights on the Kamada Ekadashi fast, Puja Muhurta and Paran time.

Panchang, Ekadashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month, starts at 01:58 AM on April 1 and ends on April 02 at 04.19 am. On April 2, Hari Vasar remains until 10.50 am, so Kamda Ekadashi fast is for two days. On April 01, householders will observe Kamda Ekadashi fast and on April 02, they will observe Vaishnav Vrat.

Kamada Ekadashi Puja Muhurta 2023:

The fast of Kamada Ekadashi can be kept on April 01 from early morning because Ravi Yoga is beginning from 06:12 in the morning itself. This is auspicious yoga. Ravi Yoga is the next day April 2 at 04:48 am.

There is also an auspicious time in the morning. This auspicious time is starting at 07:45 in the morning and will remain until 09:18 in the morning. You can worship Kamada Ekadashi even during this auspicious time.

Kamada Ekadashi Paran Time

The ones observing Kamda Ekadashi Vrat on April 1 will complete the fast by performing Paran on April 2 in the afternoon. On April 2, the time for observing Kamda Ekadashi Vrat is from 01:40 PM to 04:10 PM.

Bhadra is on the day of Kamada Ekadashi:

There is also the shadow of Bhadra on the day of Kamda Ekadashi. However, worship before Bhadra. On April 1, Bhadra starts at 03:10 in the afternoon and remains until the next day, April 2, at 04:19 in the morning.

