Kamika Ekadashi 2023: Know Its Date, Auspicious Timings And Significance

Kamika Ekadashi is observed on the Ekadashi Tithi (11th day) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Shravan. On the day of Kamika Ekadashi, devotees observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu. It is the second Ekadashi fast of the Chaturmas period and the first Ekadashi fast of the month of Shravan. Let’s find out Kamika Ekadashi’s date, when is the auspicious timing for Vishnu puja and the time for breaking the fast.

According to the Hindu calendar, the Ekadashi Tithi of the Krishna Paksha in the month of Shravan will begin on Wednesday, July 12, starting from 5:59 pm. This Tithi will be valid until Thursday, July 13, at 6:24 pm. Based on the sunrise timings, the Kamika Ekadashi fast will be observed on July 13. On this day, the auspicious timing for performing the puja is from 5:32 am to 7:16 am. After that, there is another auspicious time from 10:43 am to 3:45 pm. You can perform the puja at your convenience during these times.

The Paran (breaking of the fast) for the Kamika Ekadashi fast will be on July 14. On that day, you can break the fast between 5:32 am to 8:18 am. The Dwadashi Tithi (12th day) will end at 7:17 am.

Significance Of Kamika Ekadashi

Once upon a time, Yudhishthir put his desire forward to know about Shravan Ekadashi from Shri Krishna. Then Shri Krishna told him that it is known as Kamika Ekadashi, and people who observe this fast get salvation from all his sins. The person who observes the fast of Kamika Ekadashi gets the virtue of bathing in the holy water.

Another engrossing story depicts the magnificence of Kamika Ekadashi. A landlord once fought with the Brahmin and fortuitously killed him. Later, he approached a sage to get rid of the sin that he had acquired by killing a Brahmin. The sage advised him to keep a fast and worship Lord Vishnu on Kamika Ekadashi. That night, Lord appeared in his dream and relieved him of his sins.