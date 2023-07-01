Kangana Ranaut Donnes a Strapless Princess-Style Dress With a Deep Neckline for Tiku Weds Sheru Party

Last night, actress Kangana Ranaut attended the Tiku Weds Sheru premiere party, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur. “Mom said there is a time to play, and there is a time to study ha ha my saying is there is a time to work, and there is a time to party," Kangana captioned the photographs she shared after donning a stunning strapless dress for the event. It’s time for a big party, especially when @manikarnikafilms’ debut film becomes a smash hit.

Check out her photos by scrolling down:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

For the occasion, Kangana slipped into a princess-style midi dress from the Gauri and Nainika’s eponymous label’s racks. The orange, pink, and yellow colours of the combo are perfect for the color-block look. The design features included a strapless silhouette, a sweetheart neckline with a deep plunge, a corseted bodice with a cinched waist, and a flowy pleated skirt.

Kangana added jewellery, high-heeled heels, rings, and big earrings in the shape of a gold heart to the midi dress. Finally, she went for a haircut reminiscent of Audrey Hepburn, winged eyeliner, glittering gold eye shadow, feathery brows, nude pink lip colour, flushed cheeks, and precise contouring.

Prior to that, Kangana released another photo of herself dressed in a traditional black ensemble for the Tiku Weds Sheru trailer premiere event. “The big day is here…Trailer launch of my first production under @manikarnikafilms Tiku Weds Sheru," she said in the caption of the picture. It depicts Kangana wearing a black skirt and cropped blazer. While the skirt has a high-rise waist, a figure-hugging design emphasising her lean frame, and a midi length, the blazer has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, embellished white button closures, front patch pockets, and padded shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Ranaut (@kanganaranaut)

A stacked pearl necklace, a delicate gold body chain, and embellished black heels were Kangana’s additions to the look. The last glam options she chose were side-parted open hair, shimmering smoky eye makeup, blush pink lips, mascara on the lashes, feathery brows, reddened cheeks, and a dewy base.