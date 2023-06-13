Kangana Ranaut Exercises After A Hiatus Of 2 Years; Be Careful If You Are Exercising After A Break

More than often we are led into believing that celebrities have a really strict workout regimen but a lot of times actors also need to take a break from working out owing to what their characters demand in a certain film or show- Kangana Ranaut is one of them. Kangana took a hiatus from working out on a day-to-day basis because she was playing Indira Gandhi’s role in a film.
Recently, she posted a video of herself announcing the fact that she was back to following a strict fitness regimen after two whole years. In the caption she mentioned, “After two years break from my exercise routine to play Mrs Gandhi now I am back to my fitness routine, looking forward to a great transformation for an upcoming action film."
Check out the video-
View this post on Instagram
Kangana is seen performing some highly skilled workout stunts and it is almost amazing how she is acing each of them. However, one has to keep in mind a few factors while working out post a long hiatus. Here are a few of them-
- When you are starting off after a long break, take things slow and opt for exercises that are a little low in intensity than the others. Doing this will allow your body to readjust and also prevent you from injuring yourself.
- Do not focus on a goal right from the beginning, for the first few days try to pay attention to what your body needs, if you feel tired easily or have a body ache go easy on yourself.
- Start by focusing on correcting your posture and make sure to take guidance from a professional on this.
- Prior to every workout session, try and indulge in a good warm-up to prepare your body for exercise.
- Give your body a good amount of time to rest and recover between each workout session. Adequate sleep, proper nutrition, and hydration are extremely essential for optimal recovery.