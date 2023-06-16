Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya Look Absolutely Adorable in Floral-Embroidered Attires at Their Sangeet; See Photos

The Bollywood actor Karan Deol and his fiancée Drisha Acharya are in the midst of their pre-wedding celebrations. On Thursday night, the couple held their mehendi ceremony at the Deol home in Mumbai. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Abhay Deol, and others joined family members in celebrating Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya’s sangeet night tonight.

Check out the couple’s first images here:

This weekend, Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol are getting wed, and the couple recently hosted a sangeet party in Mumbai. Drisha Acharya and Karan Deol wore multicoloured, embroidered outfits. The couple cheerfully posed for the photographers present at the event as they strolled hand in hand.

Drisha chose a navy blue lehenga choli with extensive floral embroidery. She parted her hair to the side and left it open. Drisha and Karan arrived wearing identical black clothing. He was dressed in a richly embroidered sherwani, and she was wearing an elaborate black lehenga with an off-the-shoulder top. Before entering the event, the couple posed for paps outside.

On June 18, Karan and Drisha are going to exchange vows. Grandpa Dharmendra reportedly won’t attend any other events besides the couple’s wedding. They have been dating for a very long time now. Karan’s to-be-wife is from Dubai and does not belong to the movie industry. The close-knit ceremony for the engagement reportedly took place on the occasion of his grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s wedding anniversary.

On the professional front, Karan made his acting debut in the 2019 film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Along with Karan, Sahher Bambba made her Bollywood debut in the same movie. In addition, his father Sunny Deol was the film’s director.