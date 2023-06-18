Karan Deol And Drisha Acharya Make A Fashionable Statement At Their Reception, Watch Video

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are finally married and it is officially their reception night too. The lovely couple got married early this morning at a private ceremony amidst their friends and family. At their reception venue, the duo were greeted by lovely wishes as they walked hand in hand to get their photos clicked by the paparazzi. Here is a scoop, the couple looked absolutely stellar together.

The newly-wed couple looked straight out of a Bollywood dreamscape and needless to say, they looked absolutely lovely together. Together they shined like bright stars in their amazing ensembles. Check out this video in case you have missed out on their look-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Starting off with the man of the hour, Karan opted for a classic black tuxedo which he paired up with a white shirt and also featured a stunning bow tie. His hair was gelled and he did not accessorise much too which added to the entire romantically classic look that he wanted to settle for. The silver watch and the black shoes went perfectly well with his dapper tuxedo look.

The new bride shined and shimmered in shades of golden making it clear that she was the star of the evening. Her embellished golden gown featured a corset-like bodice that accentuated her tall and lean figure. The sweetheart neckline accentuated her collarbones and the flow of the gown created a stunning silhouette. Her decision to opt for a sheer netted stole that was in a lighter shade of gold than the gown and featured rhinestones that made it sparkle. We cannot however miss out on how intricate those embroideries on the gown were and how well she carried herself off. The long train of the gown added a little bit of drama to the look.

Drisha accessorised her look with statement diamond pieces, the earrings that she opted for literally stole everyone’s breath away. Her hands stained with mehendi boasted a diamond bangle that went well with the gown. In terms of makeup, she went minimal with a dewy base, highlighted cheekbones, well-drawn eyebrows and nude lip shade.