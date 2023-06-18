Karan Deol Makes a Case of Classic Groom Attire in an Ivory Sherwani for His Wedding

Karan Deol arrived on a horse, all out in all the traditional garb, for his wedding to his longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya. For his special day, he looked incredibly dashing in an elaborate ivory sherwani. Karan enhanced his appearance with more traditional jewels and a pagdi (turban) that complemented his overall look so perfectly. We are struck by how joyful the groom appeared as he was taking this important step today as friends and family danced their way to the wedding location.

Today, June 18, Karan and Drisha will exchange wedding vows. Grandpa Dharmendra will be present for the wedding of the pair. They have been in love for a very long time now. The future wife of Karan is from Dubai and has no connection to the film industry. His grandparents Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur’s wedding anniversary was the occasion for the intimate engagement ceremony, according to reports.

In terms of his acting career, Karan debuted as an actor in the 2019 movie Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. In the same film as Karan, Sahher Bambba made her Bollywood debut. The movie’s director was also Sunny Deol, his father.