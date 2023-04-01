CHANGE LANGUAGE
Karan Johar Slips Into a Magnificent Black and Golden Embroidered Attire For the NMACC Fashion Gala
Karan Johar Slips Into a Magnificent Black and Golden Embroidered Attire For the NMACC Fashion Gala

This clothing is clear evidence that Karan Johar likes to keep things elegant.

With his black and golden outfit, Karan Johar is looking nothing short of handsome

Karan Johar is undoubtedly India’s one of the ace director. The world adores his charismatic demeanour, including his sense of style and humour. As a director, Karan Johar is unmatched in his immaculate sense of style.

Karan Johar, who is regarded as the industry’s most sassy filmmaker, is undoubtedly able to steal the show with relative ease.

Karan Johar
Karan was spotted wearing a stunning suit with a jacket embellished with black and gold tonight at the NMACC fashion event. With his black and golden outfit, Karan Johar is looking nothing short of handsome. This clothing is clear evidence that Karan Johar likes to keep things elegant.

One thing about Karan Johar’s style that stands out is that he never lets go of his sunglasses. He definitely has a highly stylish set of sunglasses that match his outfit, regardless of the style he chooses. And he did the same thing today when he picked out these breathtaking square glasses.

