CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Cannes 2023 LIVEHoroscope TodayDiana PentyGunnet MongaAlessandra Ambrosio
Home » Lifestyle » Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces An Atheleisure Co-ord Set; You Can Get It Too In Just Rs 6700
1-MIN READ

Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces An Atheleisure Co-ord Set; You Can Get It Too In Just Rs 6700

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 16:04 IST

New Delhi, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan's claasic polo set is for just Rs 6700

Kareena Kapoor Khan's claasic polo set is for just Rs 6700

Kareena Kapoor Khan's classic polo set is worth Rs 6700. You can ace the look too

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe choices are a hit always. Whether it’s her ethnic game or her western attires, she aces each look with ease. Recently the actor was seen sporting a polo shirt and pants with white sneakers at the airport. She teamed it with a polo cap and an oversized bag perfect for the flight.

The classic polo shirt for women from Puma is for Rs 2799 and the pants are for Rs 3,999. The design embraces simplicity to capture the essence of casual and casual. Its stripped back form is all about comfort to create a look that is unmistakably. The cotton cropped fit polo neck is complete with a Feline logo.

Check Out The video:

top videos

    Kapoor can be seen wearing the polo t-shirt and pants in the colour dark night.

    Tags:
    1. fashion
    2. lifestyle
    first published:May 22, 2023, 15:39 IST
    last updated:May 22, 2023, 16:04 IST