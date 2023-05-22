Kareena Kapoor Khan Aces An Atheleisure Co-ord Set; You Can Get It Too In Just Rs 6700

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s wardrobe choices are a hit always. Whether it’s her ethnic game or her western attires, she aces each look with ease. Recently the actor was seen sporting a polo shirt and pants with white sneakers at the airport. She teamed it with a polo cap and an oversized bag perfect for the flight.

The classic polo shirt for women from Puma is for Rs 2799 and the pants are for Rs 3,999. The design embraces simplicity to capture the essence of casual and casual. Its stripped back form is all about comfort to create a look that is unmistakably. The cotton cropped fit polo neck is complete with a Feline logo.

Kapoor can be seen wearing the polo t-shirt and pants in the colour dark night.