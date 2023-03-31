Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre In True Nawab Style

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre looking stunning in ethnic attires. Khan looked absolutely stunning in Anjul Bhandari’s signature ‘surkh लाल’ lehenga and Saif donned a white bandhgala.

RELATED NEWS 6 Natural Ways To Boost Your Skin's Radiance Without Any Makeup

5 Things That You Are Doing Wrong While Applying Lipshades Bhandari’s Surkh Laal offers a plethora of visually captivating colors, effortless designs, tone-on-tone cascading embroideries, contemporary cuts, and versatile silhouettes, making it ideal for modern fashion enthusiasts seeking timeless wardrobe essentials.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here