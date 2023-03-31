CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre In True Nawab Style
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan Arrive at The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre In True Nawab Style

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: March 31, 2023, 21:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan made a stunning entrance at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, dressed in elegant traditional attire.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the Launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre looking stunning in ethnic attires. Khan looked absolutely stunning in Anjul Bhandari’s signature ‘surkh लाल’ lehenga and Saif donned a white bandhgala.

Bhandari’s Surkh Laal offers a plethora of visually captivating colors, effortless designs, tone-on-tone cascading embroideries, contemporary cuts, and versatile silhouettes, making it ideal for modern fashion enthusiasts seeking timeless wardrobe essentials.

