Kareena Kapoor Khan To Jahnvi Kapoor: Bollywood Divas Who Aced Co-Ord Set Looks

Every once in a while the divas of Bollywood start loving and following a trend that we as their fans simply get obsessed with is, somehow one of the greatest trends ever. Do you know of any such trends that have been doing the rounds currently? It is a trend that has come back after a while and this time around it is being appreciated even more. Well, that trend is none other than, acing a look in co-ord sets.

Believe it or not, the leading ladies are all absolutely in love with the idea of sporting a co-ord look. May it be at red-carpet events or at casual parties or even as airport looks, the actresses are wearing it everywhere. Here is taking a look at some of the best looks that actresses sported in co-ord looks-

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan embraced the power of orange with an elegant organ turtle neck top and matching pants. Her monochromatic co-ord look showcases her impeccable fashion sense and adds a vibrant touch to her overall appearance.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor, the epitome of gen z fashion, impressed fans and followers in a captivating navy blue co-ord set with red stripes featuring a shirt and flared pants. Her choice of attire reflects a perfect blend of sophistication and youthful charm.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif elevates her fashion game in a floral blazer and pants co-ord set. Her poised and chic ensemble exudes a sense of refined elegance, making her stand out as a style inspiration for those seeking a sophisticated yet trendy look.

Kiara Advani

Kiara Advani radiates youthful vibes in a refreshing green and white co-ord set, consisting of a crop top and high-waisted pants. Her choice of colours and silhouette perfectly captures a sense of vibrancy and modernity, proving that she knows how to effortlessly pull off a trendy look.

Jahnvi Kapoor

Jahnvi Kapoor opts for an indo-western pink co-ord set with a cape. The ensemble showcases her unique sense of style, combining traditional elements with a modern twist.

Alaya F

Alaya F effortlessly rocks a boho print co-ord set. The outfit features intricate patterns and vibrant colours, capturing her free-spirited and eclectic fashion sense.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor steps out in a trendy and stylish blush blazer set. The coordinated ensemble exudes sophistication, with its tailored blazer and matching bottoms. Shanaya keeps her makeup and jewellery minimal, allowing the outfit to shine and making a strong fashion statement.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan embraces a cheerful and summery vibe in a yellow skirt and shirt co-ord set. The vibrant yellow colour choice adds a refreshing pop to her look, while the coordinated top and skirt create a cohesive and put-together ensemble.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Pandey rocks a super cool yet casual look in a red checkered co-ord set with a shirt. The outfit exudes a relaxed and laid-back vibe, perfect for a casual day out.