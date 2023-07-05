Kareena Kapoor Khan To Surveen Chawla: All You Need To Know About The Yoga Guru B-Town Moms Swear By

Pregnancy most certainly is an extremely transformative phase in a woman’s life, and it is pivotal to maintain both physical and mental well-being during this time. It has to be noted that prenatal yoga is one of the best forms of exercise a woman can engage in during pregnancy, and this form also in a way prepares the body of the mother for the birth by focusing on various breathing techniques.

Rupal Sidhpura Faria who is a celebrity fitness trainer, over the years, has emerged as a trusted guide for celebrity moms in Bollywood, Kareena Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Surveen Chawla to name a few. Here are a few B-town moms who practised yoga throughout their pregnancy and even after giving birth, under the guidance of Rupal:

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan is undoubtedly one of the fittest moms in B-town, Soha started practising prenatal yoga to learn to breathe deeply and relax, which would eventually help her during the course of her labour and birthing process. Her yoga routine changed as her pregnancy progressed. “Soha is very fit so we could do a lot more. Of course, I had to keep in mind how the foetus was developing every week, I don’t train based on the trimester," says Rupal.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan enlisted herself with Rupal after her sister-in-law Soha recommended her. Kareena started working with Rupal just a few days ahead of an ad film shoot for a multinational athletic footwear and apparel brand during the time she was pregnant with her younger son Jehangir. Therefore it involved Rupal to identify asanas that not only looked aesthetic but were safe to do. “I helped her while she was in preparation for the shoot as it involved her doing prenatal yoga. I trained her to do postures with ease. I chose asanas that were safe for her keeping in mind all the changes her body was undergoing during the pregnancy, including backache," says Rupal. Kareena started taking yoga lessons with Rupal after giving birth to her son Taimur. The postnatal yoga routine was aimed at recovery and helped her to tone up and achieve balance and circulation.

Surveen Chawla

Rupal Sidhpura Faria also helped out actress Surveen Chawla during her pregnancy. Rupal’s guidance played a vital role in helping Surveen stay active, alleviate major pregnancy discomforts, and cultivate a sense of calmness. “Surveen was someone who started doing prenatal yoga after her doctor recommended it to her. So I had to keep in mind her comfort levels while making a routine," adds Rupal.