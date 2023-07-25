Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Interesting Facts, Famous Quotes and Key Details About India's Victory Over Pakistan

KARGIL VIJAY DIWAS 2023: It’s been 24 years since India won the Kargil War, driving out Pakistani intruders in 1999. The war continued from May 3 to July 26, 1999, and the Indian Army re-established its control in the captured areas along the Line of Control (LoC). Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to pay tribute to the soldiers who fought and sacrificed their lives to protect our country. The day is also an important occasion to commemorate the supreme sacrifice made by martyrs and to celebrate the victory of Indian armed forces.

A series of events are being organised by the Indian Army, Central government and other organisations across the country to observe the day. The Indian Army organised a grand felicitation ceremony this June for those who had displayed great courage during the war.

On this Kargil Vijay Diwas, let’s take a look at some interesting facts about the War and share some quotes on this historic day.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Interesting Facts

A year-long celebration of the Silver Jubilee of Kargil Vijay Diwas has been planned by the Ministry of Defence, which will begin on July 26, 2023. On July 4, 1999, the Indian Army recaptured Tiger Hill after a nighttime attack. It remains one of the most significant victories of the Indian Army during the war. Indian Air Force launched its operation in Kargil on May 26, 1999. The Indian Army discovered Pakistan’s involvement in the conflict from documents found near the dead bodies of Pakistani soldiers after the war ended. A total of 527 Indian soldiers were martyred in the war. The Param Vir Chakra, India’s highest military honour, was conferred on martyr Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey and Captain Vikram Batra posthumously. On July 14, then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee declared Operation Vijay a success.

Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Quotes