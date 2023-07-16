Karisma Kapoor Wonderfully Pairs Up Her Stunning Dress Worth Rs 62,378 With An Even More Expensive Bag

Karisma Kapoor has been setting some major fashion goals since the ’90s, she is a true blue fashion icon who even to this day is one of the most well-dressed celebs out there. Her sartorial choices are extremely well thought off and are a reflection of her ever-so-graceful personality. Her beauty definitely is unparalleled but her ensembles definitely complements her eternal beauty.

The actress often takes to social media to share snippets of her life and fans definitely love to catch a glimpse or two of all that she is up to. Karisma is currently vacationing in Europe and shared a series of lovely pictures from her rainy day out in London.

In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Fashion enthusiasts and critics could not help but go all heart-eyed on the dress the actress had donned. Karisma wore a beautiful maja printed mini dress from the uber-popular brand Ulla Johnson worth $760 which if converted to Indian currency would be somewhere around Rs. 62,378. From the colour tone to the fit, everything was perfect about the dress and had a regal touch to it.

Karisma accessorised her look with the most amazing sling bag of all time, this Celine bag is absolute perfection and can literally take your breath away. The shiny calfskin bag according to a lot of fashion sites is approximately priced at a whopping amount of Rs. 3,17, 260. The bad added to the aura and allure of the overall look, elevating the ensemble to a whole other level.

The stunning actress wore black sheer stockings and a pair of black stilettos that matched the vibe. Her chunky golden earrings went exceptionally well with the dress and one can take a cue or two from her on how to accessorise outfits this well. In terms of makeup, Karisma kept it simple but the nude lip shade was definitely a great choice.