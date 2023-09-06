Karisma Kapoor's Flaunts Her Midi Silk Dress Worth 31K

Karisma Kapoor, a new-age diva from 90s despite her absence from the silver screen, continues to captivate our hearts with her timeless charm. Regardless of the occasion, be it a glamorous promotional event or a casual hangout, Karisma effortlessly leaves an indelible mark. Her acting prowess and versatility have garnered her numerous awards and accolades, making her one of the most respected and admired actresses in the industry. Beyond her acting career, she is also noted for her timeless beauty and impeccable fashion sense, often setting trends and captivating audiences with her style. She’s been turning heads with her recent posts showcased her in a stunning black and white printed Midi silk dress.

Karisma exuded an air of sophistication and style while enjoying her time in a comfy dress. She absolutely owned the look. Her super chic, semi-formal midi dress featuring long sleeves and an asymmetric twist details on the front is worth Rs 31,184. Lolo nailed her edgy makeup look with stunning red lips and kohl-laden eyes. She paired this eye-catching dress with black-and-golden drop-down earrings and sleek black pointed heels, adding a touch of sophistication to her ensemble. Her choice of a high ponytail for her hair was minimalist yet perfectly complementary to her outfit. A wristwatch adorned her wrist, serving as a subtle but classy accessory.

Her makeup was on point. She made her striking blue eyes even more mesmerizing with a stroke of kajal, creating a captivating effect. A touch of pink blush on her cheeks added a rosy glow to her complexion. To make a bold statement, Karisma opted for a red lipstick that beautifully contrasted with her monochrome outfit.

Earlier in a post, Karisma Kapoor showcased her impeccable style in a striking hot pink shirt dress from the fashion brand Love Birds. This dress boasted a collar, pleated details, and loose, long sleeves, making it an ideal choice for a scorching summer day. To complete her look, Karisma paired the dress with crisp white sneakers, creating a delightful contrast. Adding a touch of elegance, she adorned herself with accessories, including earrings and rings, which added a chic dimension to her outfit. Karisma’s makeup was kept understated, with smoky eyes and nude glossy lips, enhancing her natural beauty without overshadowing her vibrant attire. Her hair was tied in a low ponytail, with a few strands left loose, exuding a relaxed yet sophisticated vibe.

What do you think of her latest looks?