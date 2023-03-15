Karisma Kapoor’s Lakme Fashion Week Appearance Was All About Bling

March 2023 made stars fall on earth, when B-town beauties dazzled the Lakme Fashion Week, with their gleaming presence. Some big Bollywood names marked their attendance, as they celebrated the fashion festival under one roof. From playing muse to renowned celebrity designers to leaving all in awe with their voguish choices, Bollywood divas made sure to turn the tinsel town into an enthralling fashion street. However, if you need a little sass? Then look nowhere, as timeless beauty Karisma Kapoor walked the ramp, looking like everything dreams are made of. Raising the fashion bar high, setting the stage on fire and appearing like a delightful sight, Karisma donned a sleeveless metallic gold side slit maxi dress.

Check out her outfit right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

Taking Rihanna’s words in the literal sense, Karisma truly shined bright like a diamond, in the ravishing voguish pick from the shelves of celebrity fashion designer Rana Gill. Karisma brought every bit to shimmer, as she walked in a multi-coloured sequined gown, featuring a plunging neckline and heavy embellishments at the torso. The backless gown came with a belt detail at the high waist. The heavily embellished gown featured a fitted bodice, which further cascaded to frill and pleat patterns below the waist to her ankles. Taking her entire look to a whole new level, was Karisma’s equally embellished blazer, which she paired with her astounding gown. Making Karisma look like an epitome of beauty, the sequined golden blazer featured multicoloured embellishment details and she styled it by keeping it on her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

The amalgamation of effervescent hues and exquisite textures helped Karisma to bling it all. And the internet was surely smitten. The actress further accessorised her entire look with matching golden studs, allowing her to make the fashion statement with magnification. Letting her face be the highlight on the ramp, Karisma styled her hair with a full-faced front bun and left her half-tresses loose. Giving it all a final touch, the actress was assisted by celebrity makeup artist Kritika Gill to beautify her minimal glam. Keeping it all nude, Karisma truly drew attention to her eyes, amped with black eyeliner, matching kohl, and mascara-laden lashes. While drawn eyebrows gave her the drama, she maintained her chiselled look with contoured cheeks. The actress got ready to make the ramp look great with a maroon shade lipstick and matching golden high heels.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here