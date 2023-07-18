Karnataka, Andhra And Tamil Nadu Celebrate Aati Amavasya; Check Its Significance

People in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu observed a significant festival called Aati Amavasya on Monday. This festival, also known as Deevige Karkataka Amavasya or Bhimana Amavasya, marks the beginning of an auspicious period for Hindus. It takes place on the new moon day (Amavasya) of the Ashadha (Aati) month in the Hindu calendar. As part of the festivities, people enjoy Paleda Kashaya and Metteda Ganji.

In the early hours, devotees gathered near a medicinal tree called Pale Mara in Tulu or Hale Mara in Kannada. This particular tree, scientifically known as Alstonia Scholaris and referred to as Blackboard tree, Devil tree, Milk Wood pine, White cheese Wood, and Dita Bark in English, attracts their attention every year.

Using a stone instead of a knife or sickle, they carefully peel off chunks of bark from the tree. Later, they take the peeled bark back to their homes and extract the bitter juice known as Paleda Kashaya. To enhance the taste, they add spicy ingredients and seasoning. Finally, the members of the family consume this Kashaya in small quantities.

The coastal districts of Tulunadu have their unique way of boosting immunity. Interestingly, this special practice occurs only on a particular day of the year, which is Aati Amavasya. On this day, people consume a bitter Ayurvedic concoction called Paleda ketteda kashaya believed to protect for the entire year. This Kashaya is served to every member of the family, including newborns. This year, it was taken on July 17. It is believed that the bark of the Paale tree, also known as the devil’s tree, possesses 108 medicinal properties specifically on Aati Amavasya or the new moon day.

Apart from the preparation of the Kashaya, there are several other rituals associated with it. On the day before the new moon, the elders of the house visit the Paale tree and perform certain actions. They clean the surrounding area, place betel leaves and areca nuts, and also position a sharp-edged stone. Additionally, they tie a rope around the tree as part of the ritual. An interesting tradition is that the bark must be scraped using only a stone, without the use of sickles or sharp metal tools, as this is believed to preserve the medicinal properties. It is worth mentioning that in the past, it was peculiar for the house elders to approach the tree naked while collecting the bark, although the reasons behind this practice remain unknown.