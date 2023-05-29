Karnataka's Mahakuta Group Of Temples A Rich Display Of Ancient Art And Architecture

India has a rich cultural heritage and ancient architectural structures are an integral part of it. There are many temples built during the Vedic period and during the middle ages that have stood the test of time and while talking about them, the Mahakuta group of temples deserve a mention. They are located in a village named Mahakuta in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka.

They are a cluster of ancient temples amid lush green surroundings. Eye-catching sculptures are found all around the temples. The early rulers of the Chalukya dynasty of Badami are believed to have built the temples, which date to the sixth or seventh century CE.

The architecture of the temples, which is comparable to that of the temples at nearby Aihole, and the details in two important inscriptions in the complex are used to date them.

The magnificent statues of Shiva, Vishnu, Gauri, Saraswati, Veerabhadra, and other gods leave the visitors mesmerised. Another popular notion is that taking a bath in this Pushkarani can bring you luck. Sacred tanks attached to temples are known as pushkaranis.

The tanks support the ritualistic and practical needs of the temple and the community that surrounds it. These tanks are important and are treated with great attention symbolically as well. In many cases, the sacred tanks were the venue for the annual boat festival, where the images of the god and goddess are taken on a coracle.

The Mahakuta complex has two significant 7th-century inscriptions that are deemed important for historians. A grant made by Durlabhadevi, a queen of Pulakeshin I, is recorded in the Mahakuta Pillar inscription, which is dated variously between 595 and 602 CE. The second inscription is found on the porch of the Mahakuteshvara temple and is attributed to Vinapoti, a concubine of King Vijayaditya.

Thousands of devotees come to the Mahakuta complex every day and it is an important place of worship for Hindus. Mahakuta is about 36 km from the town of Bagalkot.