Kartik Aaryan Looks Absolutely Dapper In A Brown Overshirt Worth Rs 42,000; Watch Video

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:50 IST

New Delhi, India

This is definitely Kartik's colour and there is truly no denying that. (Images: Instagram)

Kartik Aaryan exuded some serious fashion goals in this uber-cool ensemble and people want to see him sporting more such looks

Kartik Aaryan always puts his best foot forward in terms of fashion whether it is a red carpet event or a casual one. Even when he is spotted out and about in the city, the actor has a certain aura that is exuded from the way he dresses up. His style is often a healthy mix between formal wear and casual outdoorsy wear and he definitely nails every look that he sports.

The actor has been supremely busy promoting his film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and amidst all these promotional extravaganzas, he has been donning some amazing outfits. A recent favourite of fashion enthusiasts and critics is the ensemble he sported in Jaipur.

In case you have missed out on the look, check out this particular video here-

Kartik opted for an anti-fit relaxed micro-patterned wool blend tan overshirt which looked fantastic on him. The colour complemented his skin tone and enhanced his sharp features. The flap chest pockets on the overshirt added a vintage charm to the overall look, a charm that was truly undeniable and amazing.

He paired up ths overshirt with a classic white tee and a pair of blue denims and the overall colour combination of the ensemble was classic yet fresh. Styled by Priyanka and Kazim this is an ensemble worth taking cues from, it is an incredibly hot look and at the same time it is formal too.

Kartik went ahead with dark chocolate brown boots to finish the look and they were indeed a well thought of plan. His hair like always added an extra dose of charm that all his fans are super crazy about.

