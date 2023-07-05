Kate Middleton Looks Picture-Perfect in a Balmain Blazer at the Wimbledon Championship

On the second day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championship, one of the oldest and greatest tennis competitions, Princess of Wales Kate Middleton made her debut. The royale, a supporter of the All England Tennis Club, attended the ceremony with the utmost style. We could not help but notice Kate Middleton, who was stunning in her 80s-inspired attire. Her pistachio green and white double-breasted coat from Balmain, which sold for about Rs 2,20,000, according to ModeSens, is what has drawn the most attention to her style.

Check out her look here:

As she attended Wimbledon, the Princess of Wales looked chic in a mint-green Balmain. Catherine donned a double-breasted crepe blazer in mint green with enormous lapels and buttons as her debut item from the French luxury brand.

The outfit, which consists of a daring blazer with wide lapels, a midi skirt, and white heels, is a classic example of 1980s style. She was wearing a white pleated midi skirt below that is currently unidentified. It does like the crimson pleated midi skirt she wore a few years ago by Christopher Kane. The Princess wore her Chunky Knot Baroque Pearl Earrings by Shyla London, which cost £72. Additionally, she wore her Sezane Stephanie bracelet ($105) once more. Catherine wore a little crossbody bag by Mulberry England called the Amberley. Catherine dons the purple and green bow pin worn by club members as their patron at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC). Her white Gianvitorossi 105 pumps completed the look.

We were reminded of the style of the 1980s by the contrast of the white lapels and buttons. She matched the sleek shape with a sophisticated white midi-skirt with feminine pleats. The nicest element to the outfit was a pair of Gianvito Rossi monochromatic white pumps. She wore her trademark pearls as accessories, which added a crisp touch.

The ceremonial clothing worn by Kate Middleton had an on-court feel, and the use of white and pastel colours gave it a modern twist. Her makeup was flawlessly blended and had the ideal basic style. The Princess of Wales’ refined aesthetic is the epitome of proper royal attire. Numerous well-known people attended the renowned tennis competition, including eight-time champion Roger Federer.