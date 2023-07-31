CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor And Pragya Jaiswal: These Actresses Who Rocked Floral Outfits, See Photos
1-MIN READ

Katrina Kaif To Janhvi Kapoor And Pragya Jaiswal: These Actresses Who Rocked Floral Outfits, See Photos

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:32 IST

New Delhi, India

These prints look absolutely fantastic on the gorgeous divas. (Images: Instagram)

These prints look absolutely fantastic on the gorgeous divas. (Images: Instagram)

Flower power is very much the taste of the season and out favourite B-town Divas are absolutely loving the trend

Bollywood is a glamorous industry where fashion plays a vital role, and floral fashion is a timeless classic. The Bollywood divas have perfected the skill of adding floral elements to their outfits to exude elegance.

These fashion styles, ranging from elegant maxi dresses to edgy ensembles, provide inspiration for those who love experimenting with their floral wardrobe and want to leave a lasting impression.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif stole hearts with her stunning floral look in a blue off-shoulder maxi dress. The soft and feminine floral pattern perfectly complemented her radiant smile.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon showcased her daring side with a white dress adorned with big and bold floral prints. This edgy ensemble is perfect for those who want to make a fashion statement with the utmost confidence and grace.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor’s floral look was nothing short of breathtaking. She donned a ruffled bodycon mini dress with a plunging neckline and intricate rose designs. This dress is dramatic and a statement outfit all at once and fashion enthusiasts sure do love it.

Pragya Jaiswal

Pragya Jaiswal exuded grace and femininity in a pink floral dress featuring a tie-up knot. The outfit showcased her impeccable taste, and the delicate floral prints added a sense of sweetness. Paired with dainty jewelry, she’s making our floral dreams come to life.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday embraced a youthful and sexy vibe with her pink floral co-ord set. Her hair styled in a loose braid added a playful touch to the overall look.

Which look is your favourite?

