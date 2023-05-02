Met Gala 2023: Kendall Jenner Pushes The Limits In See-Through Dress For After-Party

The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated events in the fashion world, where celebrities showcase their most stunning and daring outfits on the red carpet. This year, one name that has been making headlines for her stunning appearance at the event is Kendall Jenner. Known for her impeccable fashion sense, the reality star turned heads in a shimmering beige dress that perfectly complemented her statuesque figure. Kendall Jenner’s bold fashion statement at the Met Gala 2023 has once again cemented her status as a fashion icon, leaving fashion enthusiasts around the world in awe. But that’s not all; Jenner’s fashion game didn’t stop there, as she turned heads once again with her daring outfit at the afterparty.

The reality TV star and model was seen alongside her rumored beau, Bad Bunny, sporting a daring black thong on top of a sheer bodysuit. Jenner’s fashion statement is just the latest in a string of eye-catching looks from the fashion-forward celebrity. The model’s daring ensemble featured a sheer bodysuit with a black harness and underwear details, paired with a black thong. Designed by Nensi Dojaka, the outfit was accentuated with pearl straps and a black overlay on the collarbones. Kendall is known for her bold fashion choices, and this after-party look was no exception. She went braless and paired her outfit with black high heels, a matching sequined clutch, and a no-makeup look. With her hair styled in a middle-parted high ponytail, Kendall once again proved her fashion prowess.

Announcing her collaboration with Kendall, Nensi Dojaka shared a picture of the American model sporting her piece of work. Along with it, she wrote in the supers, “Kendall in our tribute recreation of one of Karl’s iconic looks.”

Talking about her Met Gala 2023 look, the reality show star yet again embraced the no-pants trend on the red carpet. Kendall’s high-on-style ensemble came from the shelves of American fashion designer Marc Jacobs, which screamed all things shiny.

Amping up the drama was her elongated floor touching flowy sleeves that formed a trail behind her like a split cape. The bodysuit came with an embellished collar, figure-hugging fitting, and high-leg cut-outs. Dialling up the drama, Kendall paired it with extremely high-platform boots.

