Kendall Jenner To Sophie Turner: Copper Hair Is The New 'IT' Thing This Summer

Summer is literally the perfect season to experiment with your looks, and believe it or not almost every summer a new trend arises that most people willingly or unwillingly hop onto. Based on all the social media frenzy and celebrity posts, it is not too difficult to comprehend the fact that we sure have a clear winner when it comes to the most trending hairstyle of the season. If you are still in the unknown about what it is, well we are pleased to let you know that the copper hair is back in the game.

From the top stars in Hollywood to the World’s most popular models, everyone has joined the bandwagon and if you wish to do so too, then we have a few references you can follow-

Kendall Jenner

Our favourite Kardashian-Jenner sister, Kenny J stunned the world when she walked the ramp for Prada in her shining copper hair. Her look, to date, remains absolutely inspiring.

Gigi Hadid

There is no way we talk about Kendall Jenner and not talk about one of her best friends Gigi Hadid. Gigi loves to experiment with her looks every now and then. The model aced the copper hair look with a poker hairstyle and honestly, she truly killed it.

Phoebe Dynevor

The stunning actress rocked the copper hair look with her beach waves and what screams summer more than beach waves, right? Bridgerton fans, if you want to nail the copper hairstyle this season then please follow Lady Phoebe’s footsteps and you will be good to go.

Sophie Turner

Expect Sophie Turner to always slay and give us some serious fashion goals. No matter what she does, the actress can never really go wrong with any one of them. We love how her wavy hair has been enhanced because of the copper colour and can we simply take a moment to appreciate how flawless she is?

So, will you be trying out the trend this season?

