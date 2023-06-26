Kharchi Puja 2023: Date, Significance and Rituals of the Festival of Tripura

KHARCHI PUJA 2023: India is known for its diverse cultural heritage, and each state has its own unique traditions and festivals. One such fascinating festival is Kharchi Puja, celebrated with great enthusiasm in the northeastern state of Tripura. Kharchi Puja, also called the Festival of 14 Gods, is observed on the eighth day of the new moon in July or August every year. This year, the auspicious festival will begin on June 26 and will continue till July 2.

Kharchi Puja is a highly popular festival in Tripura, centred around the worship of Chaturdasa Devata, the ancestral deity of the Tripuri people. The festival holds immense religious and cultural significance and showcases the rich history and traditions of the Tripuri community. Let’s delve deeper into the essence of Kharchi Puja, its significance, its rituals, and the auspicious timing of this grand festival.

KHARCHI PUJA: SIGNIFICANCE

Kharchi Puja is primarily dedicated to the deity of the royal dynasty, Tripura Sundari, also known as Kharchi or Kharcha Baba. It is believed that the goddess is the presiding deity of the land and protects the people of Tripura. This festival takes place 15 days after Ambu bachi or Ambu pechi. In Tripuri folklore, Ambu pechi represents the menstruation of the Mother Goddess or Earth Mother.

KHARCHI PUJA: RITUALS

Chanting of Mantras

The festivities commence with the recitation of sacred mantras and hymns, invoking the blessings of the deities. The priests and devotees gather around the temple, creating an atmosphere of spiritual fervour. Construction of the Chaturdasha Mandapa

A significant ritual of Kharchi Puja is the construction of the Chaturdasha Mandapa, a temporary structure made of bamboo and thatched roofs. This mandap symbolises the royal palace of the Tripuri kings. The construction involves traditional artisans who skillfully craft the mandapa. Procession of Fourteen Gods

The highlight of Kharchi Puja is the grand procession of the fourteen deities from the ancient Ujjayanta Palace to the Chaturdasha Mandapa. The idols of the deities are beautifully adorned with flowers, traditional attire, and ornaments. The procession is accompanied by drummers, musicians, and enthusiastic devotees, creating a vibrant and energetic ambience. Cultural Performances

Kharchi Puja is not just a religious affair; it also showcases the rich cultural heritage of Tripura. Colourful folk dances, traditional music, and performances by local artists add charm and liveliness to the festival. The cultural programs portray the history and traditions of the Tripuri community, mesmerising the audience.

KHARCHI PUJA: TIMING

Kharchi Puja is celebrated annually during the eighth day of the lunar month of Ashadha on the Shukla Ashtami day. The exact dates of the festival vary each year based on the lunar calendar. The festivities usually span over a week, with the main rituals taking place on the eighth day. Devotees from different parts of Tripura and neighbouring states gather to witness and participate in this grand celebration.