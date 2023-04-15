Khilanmarg To Alpather Lake: 5 Must-Visit Destinations To Explore In Gulmarg

Gulmarg is a beautiful hill station located in Jammu and Kashmir. It is a popular destination for tourists due to its stunning natural beauty, snow-capped mountains, and lush green meadows. It is known for its world-class skiing and snowboarding facilities, making it a paradise for winter sports enthusiasts. Gulmarg is not just a winter destination, it is equally alluring in the summer months with its colorful flowers, pleasant weather, and serene landscapes. Here are 5 famous travel destinations in Gulmarg that are worth exploring:

1. Gulmarg Gondola

Gulmarg Gondola is one of the most popular tourist attractions in the town. It is a cable car ride that takes you to an altitude of 13,780 feet above sea level. The ride is divided into two phases, the first phase takes you to Kongdoori Mountain, while the second phase takes you to the peak of Apharwat Mountain. The views from the cable car are breathtaking, and you can see snow-capped mountains, lush green valleys, and the town of Gulmarg from a bird’s eye view.

2. Alpather Lake

Alpather Lake is a beautiful lake situated at an altitude of 4,390 meters above sea level. The lake is surrounded by snow-capped mountains and is a popular spot for picnics and photography. The lake remains frozen during winter, and the view is simply breathtaking.

3. Khilanmarg

Khilanmarg is a beautiful meadow situated at an altitude of 2,730 meters above sea level. It is located at a distance of 6 kilometers from Gulmarg, and the meadow is surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Khilanmarg is known for its scenic beauty, and it is a popular spot for trekking and skiing.

4. Maharani Temple

Maharani Temple is an ancient temple situated in the heart of Gulmarg. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga, and it is believed that the temple was built in the 20th century. The temple is known for its architectural beauty, and it is a popular spot for tourists who want to explore the cultural significance of the town.

5. Ningle Nallah

Ningle Nallah is a beautiful stream situated at a distance of 10 kilometers from Gulmarg. It is surrounded by lush greenery and is a popular spot for a get-together, as well as nature photography. The area is a favourite among anglers and you can try your luck at catching some trout during your visit.

