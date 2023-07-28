Khushi Kapoor is Ruling the Fashion World and How

Khushi Kapoor, the fashion sensation, is yet to grace the silver screen, but her style game is already ruling the fashion world! Whether it’s glamorous or casual, she nails it with finesse. Recently, she was spotted in Mumbai, turning heads outside a restaurant with her celebrity squad. And guess what? Even in a casual and cool outfit, she oozed class and elegance effortlessly. The star kid chose a white knitted shirt and tied it in a chic knot, adding her signature touch of style. Comfy pants with string details gave the look a touch of swag. Keeping it simple yet stunning, she accessorised with black heels, a watch, and a swanky Bottega Veneta teen double knot hobo bag.

Khushi Kapoor’s Brazilian getaway was the epitome of casual chic! Rocking a trendy white cropped tee with full sleeves, she oozed those laid-back and cool vibes we all crave. The tee perfectly complemented her choice of beige pants, creating a fabulously effortless look. With comfy sneakers and a stylish sling bag in tow, she strolled the streets of Brazil with utmost panache.

Khushi Kapoor’s black full-sleeve cardigan had a touch of sassiness with that daring plunge created by leaving the first button open. She spiced things up with a mini skirt featuring a burst of hues. Keeping it chic and simple, she went light on accessories, letting her glossy lips and tiny winged liner steal the show.

Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with The Archies. Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan will also make her debut.