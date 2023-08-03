Khushi Kapoor Looks Effortlessly Chic in Sleek Athleisure Clothing and Brown Converse; See Photos

Khushi Kapoor’s meticulously kept Instagram feed, which is no less than a current look book, demonstrates the extraordinary influence her fashion experiments have had. She effortlessly transitions from ethereal, romantic midis and blatantly gaudy sequins with short hemlines. Whether it’s a girls’ night out or a breakfast date. Before making her much-discussed Bollywood debut, Khushi Kapoor has already made a name for herself on social media thanks to her fashionable choices. She just turned her Instagram account into a modern style book. Khushi Kapoor has an own viewpoint on clothing. We can mindlessly copy her dress choices since she is so gorgeous. Check out her post right here-

Bollywood is famed for its glitz and glamour outside of the silver screen, and Khushi Kapoor, the alluring and stylish daughter of legendary actress Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, knows how to catch people’s attention wherever she goes. The celebrity stunned everyone present with her gorgeous beauty and elegant dress when she recently attended the birthday party of her close friend Tanisha Santoshi. Khushi decided to celebrate her birthday in a brown sweatshirt. It has a conventional rugby fit, half-zip opening, and spread collar. On the front of the shirt, a collegiate crest and writing are stitched.

It has a price tag of Rs. 10,667 and bears the Goxip trademark. Khushi chose a sweater and a pair of brown corduroy flared trousers. She wore it with a brown and white pair of Converse trainers. She wore it with a brown and white pair of Converse trainers. She had cherry lips and chiselled cheekbones in her natural makeup.

Khushi will make her Bollywood debut with The Archies while still working. The upcoming Tiger Baby Productions and Zoya Akhtar teen-musical comedy film, which stars Mihir Ahuja, Aditi “Dot" Saigal, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, is based on the American comic book series of the same name. In 2023, Netflix is expected to release it.