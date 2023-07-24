Khushi Kapoor Looks Pristine Like a Pearl in a Stunning White Off-Shoulder Gown; See Photos

Like her charming sister Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor is a complete beauty when it comes to fashion and style. Khushi is a master at pulling off any look, whether it’s a traditional saree or a gown fit for the red carpet. It’s no different from her lovely white outfit from her most recent photo shoot. “In a world full of colours, she’s shining in white," Khushi Kapoor’s stylist Tanya Gharvi captioned a sequence of photos of Khushi that she posted on Instagram on Monday.

Check out Khushi’s most recent look right here-

Khushi selected a white dress with no sleeves, a backless design, a fitted bust, and a flared bottom from the Dalida Ayach boutique for her outfit. She accessorised her appearance with a pair of pearl drop earrings, a gold necklace, rings on her fingers, and a gold bracelet on her wrist while limiting the number of her accessories. Her makeup includes a blush pink lip stick, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, a dewy base, and nude eye shadow. Her hair was exquisitely done in a chic bun with a dash of retro appeal, giving her the perfect final touch to her magnificent appearance.

The little diva attended Manish Malhotra’s bridal fashion exhibition in Mumbai. The sister of Janhvi Kapoor stunned in a stunning black gown that was the perfect fusion of elegance and charm for the event. On a translucent base, the high-neck, full-sleeve silhouette was adorned with stunning thread and sequin work. With her hair neatly split down the middle and meticulously put back into a ponytail, Khushi displayed her fashionable and sophisticated side. So that her magnificent gown could speak for itself, she wore little accessories. Khushi’s immaculate sense of style and self-assurance had a long-lasting effect.

Khushi Kapoor is currently preparing to make her acting debut in The Archies. Mihir Ahuja, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Yuvraj Menda, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina all appear in the Zoya Akhtar-directed film. In 2023, Netflix is expected to make available it.