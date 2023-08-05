Khushi Kapoor Looks Resplendent Draped In Dazzling Fondant Pink Arpita Mehta Saree, Fans Call Her Indian Barbie

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 11:38 IST

New Delhi, India

Khushi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous, doesn't she? (Images: Instagram)

Khushi Kapoor sent hearts racing in this absolutely ethereal look and is the new favourite of fashion critics and enthusiasts

Khushi Kapoor will be making her big Bollywood debut this year but even before she has done that she has made sure to make a mark in the industry as a soon-to-be trendsetter. Her sartorial choices are a cut above the rest, the way she dresses and her know-how of fashion are simply impeccable. Khushi never has a fashionably dull day.

Aaliyah Kashyap recently got engaged to her long-time boyfriend Shane Gregoire and all her B-town friends were in attendance including Khushi. The young diva made sure to make heads turn with her impressive sartorial choice that evening and in case you have missed out on her look, check it out here-

Khushi looked like the perfect bridesmaid draped in a custom-made Arpita Mehta,  mirror sequin and fondant pink pastel threaded saree. She looked straight out of a dreamscape in this ethereal attire. The colour tone and lovely pink hues complimented her extremely well. Even though the saree was completely sequined, it was both subtle and striking. The bedazzled blouse is definitely for the keeps and there is no denying that.

In terms of makeup, Khushi went ahead with a dewy base and in no way did her glam overpower her splendid saree. Her eyebrows were well drawn and her kohl-rimmed eyes did quite a lot of talking that evening, the lip shade she sported deserves a special mention of its own. Even though her tresses were kept free flowing, the voluminous styling of it was simply fantastic and yet again did complete justice to the look.

Over the last couple of months, a lot of celebrities have given their own touch to the Barbiecore trend and wise to say, Khushi aced the trend too as netizens are now calling her the Indian Barbie. The diamond choker along with a pair of stellar earrings and sleek bangles were the perfect finishing touch to the look.

