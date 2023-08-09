Khushi Kapoor Oozes Charm in a Lovely Ice Blue Lehenga Saree Worth an Incredible Rs 2 Lakhs

Khushi Kapoor strikes the ideal blend between grace and glamour to win over fashion reviewers. The soon-to-be actress recently attracted attention when attending a friend’s pre-wedding party wearing a saree lehenga. We admired the way she was able to convey the essence of this traditional Indian attire. Her gorgeous lehenga saree in ice blue and silver waves with its abstract blouse quickly gained popularity. Khushi Kapoor highlighted her innate beauty with a minimal amount of accessories, demonstrating that sometimes less really is more.

Did you love Khushi Kapoor’s modern take on heritage in a saree? Ritika Mirchandani, a designer, has it available on her shelves as well. The lovely lehenga saree in icy blue and silver with the abstract sleeveless blouse costs Rs 2,29,000 rupees. Luxurious and opulent are the only words to describe the gorgeous attire.

How do you like this look on Khushi Kapoor?