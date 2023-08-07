Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra’s airport look was all about white comfy casual

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are finally back to Mumbai, after a relaxing Italian vacation. The couple jetted off to the exotic location to celebrate Kiara’s 31st birthday. Expectedly, several videos and pictures have gone crazy viral. Apart from their vacation glow, we couldn’t help but keep gazing at their airport looks. In their comfy casuals, the couple was seen twinning in white, as they exited the Mumbai airport. While Kiara embraced the pastels, Sidharth was seen walking hand in hand with the neutral colour palette. Believe it or not, their airport looks are worthy of your admiration.

Kiara Advani looked effortlessly chic in her oversized white hoodie. Creating a stunning case of contrast, the actress paired it with joggers. The ankle-length pants featured stripes on the front and a baggy fit. Adding one more element of comfort, she styled her look with beige loafers. With her bubblegum pink Chanel bag on her shoulders, Kiara was seen walking with her hands in the front pockets of the hoodie. Ditching the accessories, the actress carried the minimal look with just pearl studs. While her middle parted hair was left loosened, her dewy base helped her in getting that glow.

Walking next to his better half, Sidharth Malhotra looked smart in his white oversized T-shirt. With a round neck, the T-shirt featured full sleeves, which he carried in a sleeve-up style. The actor paired it with relaxed-fit beige trousers and white sneakers. He styled his look with a black cap, a multi-colour shoulder bag and a red wristwatch.

On July 19, the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, before they jet off for their vacation. Yet again Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani nailed the comfy casuals. While Sidharth was seen spreading the monochrome magic, Kiara looked uber cool in her colour-block style. Sidharth wore a relaxed-fit black T-shirt with full sleeves and a round neckline. The actor wore it atop white trousers with black stripes. Colour-blocked sneakers including white, red and black hues finished the look for him. Kiara looked pretty in her sky-blue flare jeans. She wore high-waist pants on a white tank top with noodle strings. The transparent block heel complemented her look well. She left her side-parted hair loose. She carried her Chanel bag here as well.

Kiara Advani was last seen in Kartik Aaryan’s Satyaprem Ki Katha. She will be next seen in Mr Lele and Game Changer. Sidharth Malhotra, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of Yodha, wherein she will share screen space with Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna