CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Horoscope TodayMalaika AroraUorfi JavedRoad TripsSanjay Dutt Whiskey
Home » Lifestyle » Kiara Advani Is All Set To Open The India Couture Week; Turns Show Stopper For Falguni And Shane Peacock
1-MIN READ

Kiara Advani Is All Set To Open The India Couture Week; Turns Show Stopper For Falguni And Shane Peacock

Curated By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

News18.com

Last Updated: July 24, 2023, 19:01 IST

New Delhi, India

Kiara will be back on the ramp after quite sometime and that for sure is exciting news. (Images: Instagram)

Kiara will be back on the ramp after quite sometime and that for sure is exciting news. (Images: Instagram)

Kiara Advani teased fans with a sneak-peek of her preparation for the grand show and fans cannot wait to see her walk the ramp

Kiara Advani adds glamorous and glitz to the spectacular India Couture Week by turning show stopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock, taking place on Tuesday 25th July in Delhi.

In addition to being amongst the top Superstars of the country, the versatile and talented Kiara Advani has also made a mark with her impeccable fashion choices, emerging as an aspirational icon. Emerging as the top choice for designers to show off their collections, Kiara Advani has been a favourite on the ramp with her grace and charm.

The stunning beauty has earlier walked the ramp as the show stopper for India Couture Week over the years walking for Amit Aggarwal, Shyamal and Bhumika, amongst others. While Kiara has also spread her magic on the ramp with her elegance walking for Manish Malhotra several times.

Currently basking in the success of her latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani is gearing up to make a pan-India impact with her upcoming releases including S Shankar’s Gamechanger co-starring Ram Charan and Ayan Mukherjee’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, marking her entry into the YRF Spy Universe.

About the Author
Shreeja Bhattacharya
Shreeja Bhattacharya, possesses an unwavering passion for writing. Her profound interests span across diverse domains such as literature, cinema, art,...Read More
Tags:
  1. actress kiara advani
  2. fashion
  3. lifestyle
  4. Falguni and Shane Peacock
  5. India Couture Week
first published:July 24, 2023, 19:01 IST
last updated:July 24, 2023, 19:01 IST