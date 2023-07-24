Kiara Advani Is All Set To Open The India Couture Week; Turns Show Stopper For Falguni And Shane Peacock

Kiara Advani adds glamorous and glitz to the spectacular India Couture Week by turning show stopper for Falguni and Shane Peacock, taking place on Tuesday 25th July in Delhi.

In addition to being amongst the top Superstars of the country, the versatile and talented Kiara Advani has also made a mark with her impeccable fashion choices, emerging as an aspirational icon. Emerging as the top choice for designers to show off their collections, Kiara Advani has been a favourite on the ramp with her grace and charm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The stunning beauty has earlier walked the ramp as the show stopper for India Couture Week over the years walking for Amit Aggarwal, Shyamal and Bhumika, amongst others. While Kiara has also spread her magic on the ramp with her elegance walking for Manish Malhotra several times.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Currently basking in the success of her latest release Satyaprem Ki Katha, Kiara Advani is gearing up to make a pan-India impact with her upcoming releases including S Shankar’s Gamechanger co-starring Ram Charan and Ayan Mukherjee’s War 2 with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, marking her entry into the YRF Spy Universe.