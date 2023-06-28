Kiara Advani Is An Absolute Vision In Red As She Strikes A Pose In A Lovely Monochromatic Dress, See Photos

Kiara Advani’s sartorial prowess is truly a cut above the rest, no matter what she dons she always knows how to make a striking appearance in them. Given the fact that she is currently busy promoting her film, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ her fans along with fashion enthusiasts are getting to see a lot more of her. Kiara, owing to all the promotional extravaganzas is giving us some phenomenal looks over the last few weeks that are worth bookmarking.

The actress recently shared a series of pictures in a lovely red ensemble. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Over the years, a lot of reports have claimed that Kiara absolutely hearts the colour red but looking at these pictures one can see why she would not. Red is most certainly her colour, look at her shine so bright and elegant in dressed in the colour.

This stunning monochromatic midi-dress from the shelves of Magda Butrym is truly what dreams are made of. From the colour to the brilliant tailored fit, every single thing about the dress is flawless. This lovely outfit is being claimed to be priced at a whopping Rs 2,63,585 and looking at it one has to agree that it certainly is worth every penny.

The body-hugging dress created a stunning silhouette accentuating Kiara’s mesmerising features and the sweetheart neckline exuded such a magnificent charm. Kiara looked lovely, bold and absolutely happening in her choice of outfit, a choice extremely well thought out and even well executed.

She accessorised her look with classic gold hoop earrings and a pair of ethereal Christian Louboutin red footwear that is approximately priced at Rs. 69,000. Well, everybody loves a good pair of heels and now we know that Kiara certainly does too.

In terms of makeup, Kiara opted for a minimal look that would not steal all the attention away from her dress. Her eyebrows were extremely well-sculpted and the nude lip shade along with the subtle eyeshadow gave her entire look a magical effect. The decision to keep her hair loose and give it a beach-wavy look was a well thought of idea that worked out well for her.