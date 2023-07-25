Kiara Advani Looks Like Barbie As She Stuns In Falguni Shane Peacock at ICW 2023

Kiara Advani looked regal in pink as she walked the ramp for ace couturiers Falguni and Shane at the first day of the 16th edition of India Couture Week in Delhi to a packed audience. Living up to the hype created by Barbie, the movie, Advani beautifully aced her ramp walk with aplomb.

Kiara Advani said, “I feel absolutely stunning in this outfit and I always feel that whenever I am dressed in them. Two days ago my manager asked if I wanted to see the clothes and I said it’s Falguni and Shane, they will give me something stunning and they always supersede my expectations."

Known for larger than life shows, Falguni and Shane Peacock’s stage came alive with a melodious ballet recital by girls dressed in pink and then models sashayed dipped in glamor. Each shade, carefully chosen, tells a mesmerizing story, from the luscious strawberry yogurt and Acapulco sand to the understated elegance of Portland grey and sandshell beige. Modern twists of sugar coral, primrose yellow, and purple ash add vibrancy, while aztec brown and almandine infuse depth and allure. Delicate touches of wisper whites provide a canvas for the intricate embroidery and textures to shine.

The collection aptly titled, “Renaissance Reverie," was a tribute to the love for art and the treasures we all unearth on our travels. Infused with the captivating essence of the Renaissance era, the collection seamlessly fuses it with the richness of Indian culture, techniques, and craftsmanship.

The meticulous embroidery techniques and handcrafted details exemplify the artistry of our skilled artisans, who masterfully merge the grandeur of the Renaissance with the richness of Indian heritage.

Every design celebrated the vibrant colours found in art and the intricate influences of embroidery textures. The collection harmoniously blended the allure of two distinct cultures, weaving together the splendor of the Renaissance and the artistic mastery of Indian inspiration. Beyond the aesthetics, every garment embodies a tale of cultural exchange and pays homage to invaluable lessons from the past.

“Renaissance Reverie" is not just a collection; it’s a journey of art, culture, and craftsmanship woven together to create wearable artistry that resonates with the soul. Each piece invites you to immerse yourself in the wonders of history and be part of a timeless narrative that transcends boundaries. Step into our world of captivating design and let “Renaissance Reverie" transport you to an era of beauty and creativity like no other.

The fashion gala, organised jointly by the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI) and Hyundai Motor India, will be held from July 25 to August 2 at the Taj Palace Hotel here.