Kiara Advani Sizzles in Fuchsia-Pink Backless Jumpsuit

Kiara Advani is truly living her dream. After a super hit in 2022, a grand wedding, and back-to-back awards, the actress enlightened the big opening of the Women’s Premier League. And believe it or not, that was just a teaser. While giving a blockbuster performance at the grand opening of the league, Kiara truly reached fashionable heights. Well, her social media is saying that out loud. Dropping a couple of posts on her Instagram account, Kiara gave a closer look at the dazzling style that she chose for the big night. Flaunting her envious curves, the actress slipped into the body-hugging fuchsia pink jumpsuit, coming from the shelves of Manish Malhotra. Dazzling in her glamorous avatar, Kiara revealed that night she was “feeling pink.”

Saying that Kiara looked simply gorgeous will be an understatement, when in reality she slayed the night with her bright pink sequined jumpsuit. The sleeveless jumpsuit featured a strappy back and a grazingly deep plunging neckline. The actress gave her look a sizzling touch by adding calf-length silver boots. We don’t know about walking, but those boots were surely made for all things style and honestly, they did their job. Keeping her party-ready were her curled loose tresses, which were complemented by her glossy makeup and smoky eyes. She literally shined bright like a diamond with her on-point highlighter. When it came to accessories the actress chose nothing but a shiny stud in her ears.

Well, it surely wasn’t the first time when Kiara rocked a body-hugging jumpsuit. Last year, Kiara simply set the Filmfare stage on fire with her stunning performance in this black and silver jumpsuit. Once again coming from the shelves of Manish Malhotra, the all-black jumpsuit featured silver shimmery detailing. And just like her WPL opening ceremony look, Kiara let her beauty talk and chose no accessories to complement it all. Contrasting to her bold make-up, Kiara on black preferred a nude look.

Kiara’s love for jumpsuits seemed like a never-ending tale. And when they are sequined, it surely turns out to be her go-to pick. Earlier, turning muse to celebrity photographer Dinesh Ahuja, Kiara opted for this blue floor-touching jumpsuit. Featuring a very deep V-plunging neckline, the flowy jumpsuit exhibited belt detailing on the midriff and straight shoulders. She gave her look a final touch with a sleek wet hairstyle.

