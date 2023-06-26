Kiara Advani Stuns In A Rust-Orange Ethnic Outfit At Satyaprem Ki Katha’s Promotions

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan are busy promoting their upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha and recently landed up in Jaipur. Kartik shared some glimpses from their time in the Pink City, and what caught our attention was Kaira’s stunning and bright outfit for the day. Kartik Aaryan shared a video and picture from the event and wrote, “Pakka? Sau Takka! SatyaPrem Ki Katha. 5 days to go." He added, “Spreading love in the Pink City."

While fans were excited to see them both on stage, Kiara’s orange three-piece attire stood out. She wore a rust-orange flowery bra top that was printed with white flowers and had a plunging neckline and a short hem. The actress layered it with an ethnic mirror work jacket, which had a fitted silhouette, padded shoulders, full-length sleeves, an open front, a one-button closure, mirror embellishments, delicate threadwork, and sequin patterns.

Kiara Advani enhanced the jacket and bralette look with a pair of matching trousers that had a high-rise waist, a flared silhouette, and a white floral pattern on them. She completed it with embellished high heels. The actress selected a matte base, a berry-toned lip colour, feathered brows, mascara on the lashes, delicate eye shadow, and rouged cheekbones for her make-up.The centre-parted, open hairstyle was ideal for the OOTD.

Kartik Aaryan complemented Kiara Advani’s spectacular look with a rust-orange jacket that had a tailored fit, full-length sleeves, patch pockets, a collared neckline, black button fasteners, and an open front. He wore it over a distressed denim and white round-neck T-shirt ensemble.

Earlier, at the launch of the dance number Sun Sajni from Satyaprem Ki Katha’s album, Kiara Advani made heads turn in an exquisite floral ensemble. She wore a bralette, flared trousers, and a long jacket with embroidery. The chiffon trousers feature a flared silhouette and floral sequin embroidery on the high-rise waist, while the top had thin straps, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a cropped midriff-baring hem, and a fitted bust. The long, full-sleeved jacket had raised collars, floral embroidery, and an open front.

Kiara accessorised the look simply with oxidised silver jhumkas and Kolhapuri block sandals. She also chose a dewy base for her makeup, including rouged cheeks, delicate eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, glossy pink lip colour, and feathery brows. Satyaprem Ki Katha is slated to release on June 29 and is directed by Sameer Vidwans.