Kiara Advani To Disha Patani; Bollywood Actresses Who Aced The Cut-Out Fashion Trend

In the world of glitz and glam, fashion plays a crucial role in setting trends and capturing the imagination of millions of fans. From glamorous red carpet-events to movie premieres, our favourite Bollywood actresses never fail to make heads turn. Among the many fashion choices that have captivated the industry and fans alike, one trend has emerged as the ultimate head-turner: the cutout dress.

With its bold and daring designs, the cutout dress has become the ultimate showstopper. Bollywood divas like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have effortlessly embraced this trend, leaving us in awe of their fashion prowess. As they grace the stage, their presence is simply magnetic, and the cutout dress becomes their weapon of choice to make a statement that is impossible to ignore. Get ready to be enchanted as these Bollywood beauties redefine glamour.

Disha Patani-

Disha Patani took the fashion world by storm in a mesmerizing sequined cut-out gown that left everyone in awe. The highlight of her ensemble was undeniably her waist, accentuating her curves in all the right ways. The gown featured a see-through fabric that added a tantalizing touch, giving a side view of her stunning outfit. With her hair styled in loose curls and natural-looking makeup, she exuded effortless elegance. Adding to the allure, the dress boasted a daring thigh-high slit at the centre, revealing her toned physique. Disha Patani’s impeccable style and confidence made her the epitome of glamour in this breathtaking ensemble.

Kriti Sanon-

Kriti wore a stunning white gown, designed by Surya Sarkar, which had an elegant and unique style. The gown featured a single ruffled shoulder, along with a plunging neckline and intricately designed bodice. The mesh panels added a touch of skin show. To complete her look, Kriti paired the outfit with white and silver pointed pumps and silver jewellery.

Mouni Roy-

Mouni Roy is showing us how to effortlessly rock cutouts in a refreshing and easygoing manner. She wore a vibrant green maxi dress that featured a daring plunging neckline. The cutouts around the torso added a stylish touch and enhanced her overall allure. With her flowing open tresses and minimal makeup, she perfected her style.

Kiara Advani –

Kiara Advani looked absolutely amazing in a cutout dress designed by Aadnevik. The dress, created by Lakshmi Lehr, featured strategic cutouts that perfectly highlighted her figure. It added a touch of allure to her overall look, effortlessly accentuating her curves. Kiara completed her ensemble with statement accessories and killer strappy heels, creating a mesmerizing blend of boldness and sophistication.

Alaya F-

Alaya F looked absolutely stunning in a monochrome look. Alaya opted for a bodysuit and cargo pants, keeping it effortlessly stylish. She wore a black halter cut-out corset top with backless details, perfectly paired with matching black pants. To complete her look, she added her favourite accessories, diamond bracelets, and earrings, and carried a gleaming silver handbag for an extra touch of glamour. Her makeup gave her a dewy and radiant appearance, perfectly complementing her gloomy yet stunning vibe.

Sonakshi Sinha-

Sonakshi Sinha showed her summer-ready style in a cool olive cutout dress, and we have all the details for you. Her maxi dress, from the clothing brand Deme Love, featured a collared neckline, power sleeves, and a ruched pattern at the waistline. The dress also had a unique touch with a slouchy sleeve on one side. Adding a hint of drama, the outfit included a thigh-high side slit, giving an edgy twist to Sonakshi’s monochromatic dressing. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and statement rings.

Which look is your favourite?