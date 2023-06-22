Kiara Advani Wears An Outfit Worth Rs. 1,98,000 That Has Been Worn By Sara Ali Khan Before? Details Inside

The promotions for ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ have been going on in full force and both the stars, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have been putting out their best fashion foot forward. Kiara Advani never misses out on a chance to stun her fans in the most amazing ensembles. She is a true vision in whatever she dons and there is truly no denying that.

Recently, Kiara wore a lovely outfit at a song launch from their film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ and fans and fashion enthusiasts have been obsessed with it ever since. In case you missed out on the look, check it out here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

The actress opted for this brilliant moonflower embroidered jacket and trouser set from ace designer Nachiket Barve’s incredible collection. This impeccably gorgeous co-ord set is priced at a whopping Rs.1,98,000.

However, there is a debate that has currently taken over the entire internet- fashion enthusiasts and critics are of the opinion that Sara Ali Khan wore this outfit prior to Kiara. Did she though? Well, check out pictures of Sara wearing a similar Nachiket Barve couture-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara had worn this outfit all the way back in 2018 when she was promoting her debut film ‘Kedarnath’. Are the outfits similar? Yes, they are. But are they the same? No, they are not. Yes, you heard that right, even though the outfits are extremely similar to one another they really are not the same.

The pattern and the flow of both the co-ord sets are somewhat close to each other but they are two different designs made by the same designer. One might argue that the embroideries look close enough, they sure do but if you look closely enough even though the embroidery patterns are quite similar, in really they are far too distinct than one can guess.

Plus, we need to consider how Kiara chose an all-red look…Sara had chosen a maroon-red combination all those years back when she had sported a similar ensemble. Their makeup, hair and even the way they accessorised the look were starkly different from one another but the two sure aced their respective looks.