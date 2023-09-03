Kiara Advani's Appliqué Kurta Set Is All Things Classic And Beautiful, Check Out The Price

Kiara Advani’s sartorial choices have always reflected her personality in the best way possible. She often picks out some timelessly stunning outfits for herself and at the same time she is also extremely confident in opting for outfits that align with the current trends doing the rounds. No matter what she is wearing, her innate charm and aura play out to be her best accessories, making her pull off any and every outfit with the utmost panache.

The actress was recently spotted out and about in the city and she sure did make heads turn in the most summery outfit ever. Netizens have been obsessed with her gorgeous ensemble and very rightly so. In case, you have missed out on the look, check it out here-

Kiara has always had a soft spot in her heart for ethnic wear and she always ends up looking the absolute best in them. This time around she chose a kurta set that stands out because of how minimalistic and comfortable it looks, a perfect ode to the scorching summer months as one could say since it ticks all the right boxes when it comes to summery outfits. The actress went ahead and donned a spectacular ivory appliqué kurta set from the shelves of designer Sureena Chowdhri.

The beautiful kurta set is priced between Rs. 14,500- Rs. 16,900 depending on factors such as such as customisation and discounts available on the brand’s website. Made out of silk chanderi the set features a kurta and straight pants that match and a dupatta as well which Kiara decided to give a miss.

The kurta featured a beautiful floral applique in the shades of lilac, rose pink, and sea green, the contrast of which sat so well against the ivory shade of the entire outfit. The v-necked feature and the bell sleeves added a tinge of drama to the look and Kiara’s tall lean figure played the perfect muse to the cut and texture of this stellar wear creating a magnificent silhouette.

In terms of makeup, she went down the minimalistic route to perfection by acing a no-makeup look, the hint of blush was a well-thought-out plan. Her hair game was at its best and made her look simply divine. She paired up the look with a pair of simple jhumkas and comfy slide-ons. The Christian Dior tote was an accessory that definitely must be appreciated.