Kiara Advani's Beach Look Deserves Your Attention

Kiara Advani never fails to make heads turn. Be it through her Instagram posts or public appearances, she knows how to hold our attention. Speaking of which, in her latest social media post, Kiara Advani shelled out major beach vacation vibes. She looked absolutely stunning in a white top and a black printed shirt. The actress posed with a surfboard in the background. Kiara didn’t go overboard with the accessories and only donned an anklet to highlight her look. “Beach please," Kiara captioned her post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani picked up her beach outfit from the fashion house Mango’s Summer by the Sea collection. Her white bodycon top featured sleeveless details and a halter neckline. She paired it with a silk ankle-length skirt with monochrome animal-printed details and a side thigh-high slit. The skirt also had a knot detail at the waist.

Kiara Advani looked lovely while posing for photos with her hair open in wavy beach curls and a side part. She opted for a no-makeup look with nude eyeshadow, black eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick hue to complete her look.

Kiara’s summer fashion wardrobe is incomplete without a mention of the gorgeous yellow coordinated outfit that included a midi skirt and a strapless crop top she donned a few weeks ago.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara Advani shared photos of her stylish ensemble on Instagram with a mango emoji. She wore a bodycon skirt and crop top set from the Dion Lee clothing line. Kiara’s strapless top came with a plunging square neckline, a front silver looped closure, and a fitted bust. It was paired with a yellow skirt that featured side knee-high slits, a high-rise waist, and an ankle-length hem. Kiara looked summer-ready in her amazing outfit.

Kiara completed her look with a sleek chain bearing the name of the brand she is endorsing, gold bracelets and rings, and high heels.

